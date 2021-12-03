Aggie Hoops has 62nd-best odds to win it all

Texas A&M basketball is off to a promising start to their 2021-2022 season, but I think it’s safe to say that Vegas isn’t jumping on the bandwagon just yet. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Aggies’ odds* of winning the national title currently stand at +20,000, tied for the 62nd-best odds in the country. Only 4 SEC schools (Ole Miss, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt) and 16 Power 5 schools have worse odds. To put it simply, that means that if you bet $100 on A&M winning it all, and that came to fruition, you’d win $20,000. Unlikely? Absolutely. But whew, what a return.

But despite the long odds, there is reason for optimism with this A&M program (maybe not to win it all, but at least for drastic improvement). A team full of fresh faces is off to a 7-1 start that includes impressive wins over Butler and Notre Dame at the Maui Jim Invitational last week. It’s also worth noting that the last time Texas A&M started a season 7-1 was in the 2017-18 season, and that team made it to the Sweet 16, so maybe Buzz Williams’ team is finally showing signs of the turnaround he was hired to orchestrate.

The Ags’ next test comes this Saturday against TCU. The game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston as a part of “The Battleground 2K21,” and will tip off at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.