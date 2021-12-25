Four-star DL Johnny Bowens commits to Texas A&M

Merry Christmas, Aggies! We hope you got what you wanted under the tree this year, because it looks like Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher did with the commitment of four-star 2023 Converse Judson DL Johnny Bowens.

Bowens committed to the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns (heh). He is 6’3”, 270 and is rated as the No. 222 player in the country, the No. 36 player at his position and the No. 40 player in Texas. The Aggies now have four commits in the 2023 recruiting class, three of which are four star players, and while it is still VERY early in that recruiting cycle, their class is ranked No. 5 nationally.

Johnny Bowens Highlights