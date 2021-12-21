In yet another unsurprising move, Texas A&M junior OL Kenyon Green announced on Tuesday that he will forego his senior season (and the Gator Bowl) to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Green anchored the A&M line for three seasons, but never moreso than he did in 2021, starting every game while playing four of the five positions on the line. He is projected to be a first round pick, and perhaps the first player taken at his position.

Green is one of many Aggies who will forego playing in the bowl game as they begin preparing for their potential NFL careers, joining fellow juniors Jalen Wydermyer (TE), Isaiah Spiller (RB) and DeMarvin Leal (DL) as well as seniors Michael Clemons (DL), Jayden Peevy (DL) and Leon O’Neal (S). Green, Spiller, Leal and Wydermyer are all expected to be among the first players chosen at their respective positions.

Add in the transfer of QB Zach Calzada and the departure of Defensive Coordinator Mike Elko, and it’s safe to say the Aggie team we see take on Wake Forest will look very different than what we saw for most of the season. And the departures from the A&M roster may not be done either. Juniors like WR Ainias Smith and S Demani Richardson, who likely have NFL aspirations as well, have not yet announced whether they are returning for their senior seasons.

Of course, that’s assuming we have a bowl game at all, with the Aggies’ football operations currently put on pause due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.