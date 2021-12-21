REPORT: A&M bowl prep paused due to COVID outbreak

We’re seeing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide due to the Omicron variant, and it seems that has now affected the Texas A&M football program. According to Texags’ Billy Liucci, the team has shut down in-person bowl preparations due to an outbreak of COVID-19, mainly consisting of vaccinated athletes.

Per multiple sources, Texas A&M football operations/bowl prep shut down since Saturday due to a Co-Vid outbreak within the program, mainly consisting of vaccinated athletes. Team has been meeting via Zoom since Saturday and multiple positions have been hit particularly hard. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) December 21, 2021

The Aggies were already going to look very different in their bowl game following several opt outs by NFL-bound players. With this recent news, it’s fair to wonder whether the bowl game itself is in jeopardy. The Aggies lost two games during the 2020 season due to a COVID outbreak on the team (one of which was able to be rescheduled), and while protocols have evolved over the past year, especially with vaccinated individuals, we’re starting to see outbreaks affect sports teams across the globe, from the NFL to European soccer.

Only time will tell whether this will be a couple of day issue or one that truly puts the playing of A&M’s game against Wake Forest in doubt.