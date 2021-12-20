Aggies get commitment from 2025 WR

Texas A&M is still putting the finishing touches on their top-ranked 2022 recruiting class, but it’s never too early to turn an eye toward the future. And I mean the distant future. On Monday, the Aggies received a commitment from 2025 IMG Academy WR Winston Watkins. Yes, 2025 means he is currently a freshman in high school.

Texas A&M just landed a commit from 2025 (!) Florida WR Winston Watkins, JR.



He made his announcement at tonight’s @FBUAllAmerican game in Florida @AggieYellRivals | @ErikRichardsUSA | : @RWrightRivals pic.twitter.com/l7GBeHZCfe — Rivals (@Rivals) December 20, 2021

With limited tape and a lack of recruiting rankings for the 2025 class as of yet, it’s hard to put too much context around this player. In fact he’s only the second 2025 player in the entire country to commit. But Watkins made the rounds at college camps this summer and picked up a number of offers, the Aggies being the very first, which seems to have played a role in his decision. He also holds scholarship offers from Florida State, Florida, Georgia Tech and Central Michigan.

Watkins is the cousin of former Clemson and current NFL WR Sammy Watkins, and attending IMG Academy alone seems to indicate he has a promising future. Granted, three years is a long time to wait for a verbal commit to become official, but given how rare it is for A&M to extend offers this early (Watkins is only of only 12 2025 offers the Ags have on the table), you have to think they believe in his talent.