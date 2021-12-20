OL Coach Josh Henson headed to USC as Offensive Coordinator

After Bill Bedenbaugh opted to stay as the Offensive Line Coach at Oklahoma rather than follow Lincoln Reilly to USC, the Trojans appear to have zeroed in on Texas A&M’s Josh Henson as their replacement target, and have lured him away from College Station by naming him Offensive Coordinator.

Source: Josh Henson will be offensive coordinator at #USC, in addition to coaching the Trojans offensive line. Nice promotion for Henson, who last served as offensive coordinator at Missouri from 2013 to 2015. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 20, 2021

Henson came to A&M in 2019 after previous stops at Oklahoma State and Missouri. The senior-laden 2020 offensive line was the unquestioned strength of the team, but Henson’s lines in 2019 as well as 2021 were far less dominant. The Aggies will hope that returning three of five starters in 2022 will lead to yet another uptick in the production of the Maroon Goons.

While losing a position coach is never ideal, A&M is in prime position to hire a great replacement given the resources at their disposal and the buzz around the program after landing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2022.