Five-star CB Denver Harris commits to Texas A&M

There’s no such thing as a bad five-star commitment, but this one is a little extra special. North Shore CB Denver Harris, long rumored to be leaning toward either the Texas Longhorns or Alabama Crimson Tide, had the momentum swing late in his recruitment, and has signed with Texas A&M. I have a source who says he actually signed and submitted his paperwork to the Aggies on Wednesday, but wanted to postpone the announcement in order to keep the focus on his North Shore team’s upcoming state championship against Duncanville on Saturday. Well North Shore won a third time over the Panthers in four years 17-10, and afterward, Harris announced that he has signed with Texas A&M.

Not only is Harris one of the top cornerbacks in the this class (No. 3 to be exact), he is the highest-rated cornerback the Aggies have ever signed. His commitment is also be significant because he plays at North Shore. One of the most successful programs in Texas has also been the site of some of A&M’s biggest recruiting droughts. That seemed to come to an end when Shadrach Banks became an Aggie last year, only to see him transfer out following spring practice. If the North Shore drought is indeed over, let’s hope lots of future recruits from this blue chip factory are to follow.

Harris is the Aggies 27th commitment in the 2022 class, and his commitment only further cements the Aggies’ claim to the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. He is the third cornerback in the class, joining recruiter extraordinaire Bobby Taylor and recent Georgia flip Marquis Groves-Killebrew. Harris is also the FIFTH five-star recruit to sign with the Aggies in this class, joining DLs Walter Nolen and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, WR Evan Stewart and QB Conner Weigman.

Insane.

Denver Harris Highlights