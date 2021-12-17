LSU QB Max Johnson will transfer to Texas A&M

National Signing Day may be over, but in modern college football, working the transfer portal is just as vital as signing incoming freshmen. In Texas A&M’s case, doing one ended up helping them do the other.

One day after the Aggies signed the top 2022 tight end in the country, Jake Johnson, his brother Max announced that he too will be transferring to A&M. And yes, that’s the same Max Johnson that just broke the Aggies’ hearts in Baton Rouge a few weeks ago while playing QB for LSU.

Jake had been an LSU commit himself until he decommitted on Dec. 7, so clearly it was always these guys’ intention to play together. In Max, the Aggies get a third scholarship QB, and one with more game experience than the other two on their roster (Haynes King, Conner Weigman). A&M found out the hard way what a toll QB injuries can take on your season, losing King to season-ending injury in Week 2, and Zach Calzada battling through injuries that likely hampered him through much of the year.

And while tight end is far from a position of need for A&M (they already had two in the 2022 class alone), you don’t turn down the chance to get the top player at a position. As Jimbo mentioned in his press conference, modern tight ends can often line up in the slot as often as they do on the end of the line, so having more elite options is never a bad thing.

With the new NCAA rules, teams can take up to 32 commits/transfers per cycle, and the addition of Johnson plus their 26 high school commits puts the Aggies at 27 (with several targets still on the market). To this point, the only transfers the Aggies have seen are LB Antonio Doyle, CB Dreyden Norwood and QB Zach Calzada, but expect to see more in the coming weeks and months as the 2022 roster begins to come into focus.