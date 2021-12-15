Four-star edge rusher Enai White chooses Texas A&M over Bama, Ohio State and Georgia

How many defensive linemen is too many defensive linemen? Texas A&M is on a quest to find out. The Aggies now have six d-linemen/edge rushers committed, five of which are ranked among the top 100 players in the country. The newest of those six is Philadephia’s Enai White.

BREAKING Top247 edge rusher Enai White out of Imhotep in Philly commits to Texas A&M: https://t.co/7c0IXWpOao — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 15, 2021

White comes from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, and is an example of the unexpected pipeline the Aggies are building in the City of Brotherly Love. Senior LT Jahmir Johnson is from this same school, and 2021 A&M commits Elijah Jeudy and Tyreek Chappell come from Northeast High School, also in Philadelphia. While White is technically a four-star recruit, there are 35 five-star recruits, and he is rated at No. 37 in the country (as well as the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania). So he’s about as close to being a five-star as you can get.

White is A&M’s 25th commit in the 2022 recruiting class, and further’s their lead over Alabama and Georgia as the No. 1 class in America.

Enai White Highlights