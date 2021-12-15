Four-star DL Anthony Lucas chooses Texas A&M over Alabama

Texas A&M’s quest for the No. 1 recruiting class in the country got another bump on Wednesday afternoon with the commitment of four-star Arizona DL Anthony Lucas. Lucas is the No. 50 player in America, the No. 7 defensive lineman and the No. 1 player in Arizona.

Lucas is A&M’s 23rd commit in the 2022 recruiting class, which has now OFFICIALLY taken over as the No. 1 class in America! And as Jimbo Fisher likes to say, “We ain’t done yet.”

Anthony Lucas Highlights