It’s not National Signing Day without a dramatic recruit flipping schools at the last minute. You just hope your school is the one doing the flipping, and in this case Texas A&M indeed is. In a move nobody was talking about until late Tuesday night, four-star cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew has flipped his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to Texas A&M, and will sign with the Aggies today. While it was not specified, you have to assume that the departure of Georgia DC Dan Lanning (who will take the head coaching job at Oregon at the conclusion of the College Football Playoff) played a role in his decision.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew has flipped his commitment from Georgia to Texas A&M!



The 6’0 175 CB from Snellville, GA a is ranked as a Top 105 player in the 2022 Class



He joins the Aggies #1 Class in the 2022 Team Rankings @qfromtheville pic.twitter.com/fBsJMOaYNe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 16, 2021

MGK (no idea if anyone calls him that but I’m gonna), is rated as the No. 102 overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, the No. 16 cornerback and the No. 10 recruit in the state of Georgia. He is the Aggies’ eighth out-of-state recruit in their 2022 class, and their second from the state of Georgia (joining athlete Deyon Bouie).

The Aggies now have 26 commitments in their 2022 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 1 in the nation.

