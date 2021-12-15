Texas A&M already had two darn good tight ends committed in the 2022 recruiting class with Dickinson’s Donovan Green and Sweden’s Theodor Ohrstrom, but when the top tight end in the country comes calling, you find more room. That’s exactly what happened on National Signing Day, as four-star recruit Jake Johnson committed to the Aggies.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Jake Johnson has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells @On3Recruits



The 6’5 225 TE from Bogart, GA is ranked as a Top 32 Player in the 2022 Class (#2 TE) and was formerly committed to LSU



More Here (FREE): https://t.co/KHDTt3k95z pic.twitter.com/y5eGBSxViv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 15, 2021

Johnson was an LSU pledge until he decommitted on Dec. 7, which coincided with Jake’s older brother Max, a QB at LSU, entering his name into the transfer portal. There has been a fair amount of smoke around Max transferring to Aggieland as well, and this commitment certainly lends credence to that report. Max would add experience to a QB room that, while talented, lacks a reliable third option and is remarkably short on college experience.

Jake now enters a loaded TE room, even with the assumed departure of junior Jalen Wydermyer. He’ll compete for playing time with junior Baylor Cupp, senior Max Wright and sophomores Blake Smith, Fernando Garza and Eli Stowers.

Jake Johnson Highlights