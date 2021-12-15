Four-star OG Kam Dewberry chooses Texas A&M over Longhorns and Sooners

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M now have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, and by adding a few more pieces, they can ensure they stay there. One of those additions just signed, and is now the highest-rated offensive linemen in the Aggies 2022 class: top 100-ranked four-star Atascocita HS OG Kam Dewberry.

Dewberry chose the Aggies over Oklahoma and Texas, and becomes the third (and highest-rated) offensive linemen in this Aggie class, joining tackles P.J. Williams and Hunter Erb. He is the No. 74 recruit in the country, the No. 3 interior offensive lineman and the No. 13 recruit in Texas.

The Aggies now have 24 commits in their 2022 recruiting class, more than half of which are ranked among the top 100 in the country. And there should be more to come...

Kam Dewberry Highlights