Signing Day Commitment Primer

College football’s early signing period begins Wednesday, marking the first time that 2022 recruits can make it official and sign their national letters of intent with their destination schools. Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class currently stands at 21 commits, has a shot at being the best class in the country, and is already the Aggies’ highest-rated class of all time (or at least since these things started getting tracked about 20 years ago). But Jimbo Fisher and company are far from done, and there are several players announcing their commitment on Wednesday that the Aggies hope to add to their incoming class.

Committing at 3 p.m.

Dewberry is a four-star, national top 100 player, rated as the No. 3 interior lineman and the No. 17 recruit in Texas. He is choosing between the Aggies, Longhorns and Sooners, though the 247 Crystal Ball predictions are currently 100% in favor of the Aggies.

Committing at 3:15 p.m.

This four-star recruit from IMG Academy in Florida originally committed to Clemson in June, but decommitted following the departure of DC Brent Venables. He is the No. 78 player in the country and the No. 9 edge rusher, and will make his choice between Texas A&M and Alabama. Currently, no 247 Crystal Ball predictions have been made . UPDATE: Two Crystal Balls were submitted in favor of Alabama late Tuesday afternoon.

Committing at 3:30 p.m.

Despite being from Arizona, Lucas is another player rumored to be choosing between the Aggies and the Crimson Tide. The four-star prospect is ranked No. 50 in the country, the No. 7 defensive lineman, and the No. 1 player in Arizona. All 247 Crystal Ball predictions currently have him committing to Texas A&M.

Committing at 4 p.m.

White comes from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, and is an example of the unexpected pipeline the Aggies are building in the City of Brotherly Love. Senior LT Jahmir Johnson is from this same school, and 2021 A&M commits Elijah Jeudy and Tyreek Chappell come from Northeast High School, also in Philadelphia. While White is technically a four-star recruit, there are 35 five-star recruites, and he is rated at No. 37 in the country. So he’s about as close to being a five-star as you can get. He is the No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania, and 100% of 247 Crystal Ball predictions have him coming to College Station.

Commitment time TBD

Not only is Harris one of the top cornerbacks in the this class (No. 3 to be exact), he would be the highest-rated cornerback the Aggies have ever signed. His commitment would also be significant because of the high school where he plays: North Shore. One of the most successful programs in Texas has also been the site of some of A&M’s biggest recruiting droughts. That seemed to come to an end when Shadrach Banks became an Aggie last year, only to see him transfer out following spring practice. Can Denver commit and end that streak of North Shore heartbreak?

Kentucky commit

Goodwin has been a Kentucky commit since April but the Aggies have put on the full court press to flip the five-star Indiana lineman, hosting him for an official visit last month. While it’s a long shot that he would flip his commitment this late in the game, it would be a massive boost for an already fantastic recruiting class.

Aggie targets who won’t commit on Wednesday:

Happy ESD Eve, everyone. Stay safe out there.