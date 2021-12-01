Elsewhere in CFB: Championship Weekend

Well the regular season is over (ugly cries in the corner), but that doesn’t mean college football is over. We’ve still got tons of games to enjoy, starting this weekend with conference championship weekend. As expected, this brings tons of matchups featuring ranked teams, so tons if intrigue to be had, even if A&M is out of the mix.

All betting lines* courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Friday, Dec. 3

Pac 12 Championship Game

No. 10 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 17 Utah Utes

7 p.m., ABC

LINE: Utah -3

Another surprising line, as we are only two weeks removed from the Utes absolutely demolishing the Ducks 38-7. No Playoff implications in this one (which seems to be the norm for the Pac 12), but still a fun Friday night watch with a Rose Bowl bid on the line.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Big 12 Championship Game

No. 9 Baylor Bears vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys

11 a.m., ABC

LINE: OSU -5.5

In a year where chaos has reigned supreme, it’s fitting that we get the first Big 12 Championship Game that features neither Texas nor Oklahoma since 1998. And while both Baylor and OSU both have conference titles in their recent history, neither has ever won a Big 12 Championship game (their titles came during the few years when the conference didn’t have a title game). For Baylor, their ceiling is likely a Sugar Bowl berth (and they could still end up there even with a loss), but Oklahoma State still has Playoff aspirations. They’re currently ranked No. 5 in the Playoff Rankings, and if they win and Georgia beat Bama, they seem like the obvious choice for the fourth playoff spot if they can beat Baylor for the second time this season.

Mountain West Championship Game

Utah State Aggies vs No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs

2 p.m., FOX

LINE: SDSU -5.5

San Diego State will look to get to 12-1 on the year, but we all know we have to root for the Aggies in this one.

Sun Belt Championship Game

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. No. 25 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

2:30 p.m., ESPN

LINE: App State -3

Fully rooting for Louisiana to get a second loss just so the Longhorns can’t claim to be the only team that beat them. I feel no shame about it.

SEC Championship Game

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide

3 p.m., CBS

LINE: Georgia -6.5

This game felt inevitable from the get-go, and even though Alabama made us doubt them the entire way, they are yet again back in Atlanta with a Playoff spot on the line. From an A&M point of view, there’s still reason to root for the Tide here. A Bama win likely gets both of these teams into the Playoff (it’s hard to see Georgia fallout out of it barring something crazy), which would then allow Ole Miss to go to the Sugar Bowl, and bump every other SEC team up one rung in the bowl selection process.

AAC Championship Game

No. 21 Houston Cougars vs. No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats

3 p.m., ABC

LINE: Cincy -10.5

Obviously Houston is a Texas team, but it’s hard not to root for Cincinnati in their quest to go 13-0 and become the first Group of 5 team to make it into the College Football Playoff. The parity/unpredictability we’ve seen in 2021 has been so good for the sport, and I feel like the Bearcats getting to the big time would further that narrative. That said, them getting all the way here just to get upset in the title game would also be very very 2021.

ACC Championship Game

No. 15 Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons

7 p.m., ABC

LINE: Pitt -3

Yet another title game in which nobody predicted the two teams who would make it. With Clemson having a down year (granted they’re still 9-3) and UNC being a major disappointment, it opened the door for almost anyone, and anyone just happened to be the 10-2 Panthers and 10-2 Demon Deacons.

Big Ten Championship Game

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes

7 p.m., FOX

LINE: Michigan -10.5

Hey look, no Ohio State! For Michigan, win and you’re virtually guaranteed a spot in the Playoff. For Iowa, a win still means a Big Ten title since 2014 and a Rose Bowl bid.

