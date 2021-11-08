Two Aggies get SEC Player of the Week honors

Texas A&M’s 20-3 win over Auburn on Saturday was done mostly on the backs of a staunch Texas A&M defense and consistent special teams play. Those performances were recognized in the conference’s weekly honors, as DE Tyree Johnson was named the SEC’s Defensive Lineman of the Week, and K Seth Small was named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

DE Tyree Johnson

The senior from Washington, DC, had two tackles, both of which were quarterback sacks for losses of 13 yards, as the Aggie defense allowed only 226 net yards on 70 plays from scrimmage against Auburn. Johnson also caused a fumble.

This marked the fourth straight SEC game for Johnson to tally a quarterback sack.

K Seth Small