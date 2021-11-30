Quenton Jackson Named SEC Player of the Week; Aggie Basketball to Face New Orleans

Aggie guard Quenton Jackson was named the SEC Player of the Week after an outstanding 3 game run in Vegas during the Maui Jim Invitational. Jackson averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.7 steals per game off the bench and was the catalyst in the Aggies comeback win over Notre Dame.

Jackson is a “Super Senior”, playing in a special fifth year of eligibility granted to college athletes in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Colloquially known as “Q”, he has been the stellar sixth man for Buzz Williams, leading the team in scoring (13 ppg) and steals (1.9 spg) off the bench.

Aggies Face UNO Tonight

The Aggie men’s basketball team returns to the floor at Reed Arena to take on the University of New Orleans Privateers at 6:00 PM tonight. A&M is coming off of a 2-1 week at the Maui Jim Invitational in Las Vegas that included wins over Butler and Notre Dame as well as a loss to eventual tournament champion Wisconsin. New Orleans has a 3-4 record on the season with wins over VMI, Central Arkansas, and Division II Spring Hill College. Notable losses include an 82-61 defeat in Oxford to Ole Miss and a 83-67 loss to Northwestern.

This will certainly have some small degree of sentimentality for Buzz Williams, who will be facing the school where he got his first Division I head coaching job. Buzz was Billy Gillispie’s top assistant at Texas A&M from 2004 to 2006 before leaving to take the reins at New Orleans. In his only season with the Privateers, Williams’s team finished 14-17 before Buzz was picked to take on the head coaching job at Marquette.

If you’re looking to scratch that betting itch, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Aggies as an 18-point favorite* against the Privateers. A&M has an 18-point victory over North Florida, a 21-point victory over A&M-Corpus Christi, and a 34-point win over Houston Baptist over similar non-conference opponents this season.

This will be the Aggies last game before an eleven day break for finals. A&M will return to the court on December 11 in Houston to face Aggie transfer Emanuel Miller and the TCU Horned Frogs in The Battleground 2K21.