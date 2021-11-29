Nation’s top WR commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class was already shaping up to be perhaps the best in program history before today, but that status got cemented in a big way on Monday night, as the nation’s top WR, the No. 1 recruit in Texas and the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2022 class, Frisco Liberty’s Evan Stewart, committed to the Aggies.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Evan Stewart has Committed to Texas A&M!



The 6’0 170 WR from Liberty, TX chose the Aggies over Texas , Florida, Alabama, and others



This A&M 2022 Class just got THAT much better #GigEm pic.twitter.com/sAKm22A07t — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 30, 2021

Stewart offer list was a mile long, but the primary competition for his services seemed to be Florida and Texas. Both the Gators and the Longhorns looked to be prohibitive favorites to land his commitment at one point or another, but in very similar fashion to how they landed five-star DT Walter Nolen, A&M made a big push over the course of the season, securing multiple campus visits from Evans.

Evans is the third five-star commit in this class, joining Nolen and five-star QB Conner Weigman, and they likely aren’t done. A&M appears to be the leaders for several other five star recruits, including Florida DE Shemar Stewart, Texas LB Harold Perkins and Louisiana S Jacoby Matthews (they are also in the mix for a couple of others). The Aggies’ 2022 class maintains is No. 3 ranking nationally, and now appears to be nipping on the heels of Alabama and Georgia for the No. 1 class in the country.

Evan Stewart Highlights