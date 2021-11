ALL CAPS PREVIEW-LSU

ITS THE DAY AFTER THANKSGIVING. AFTER SPENDING TIME WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY LOOKING AROUND THE ROOM AND THINKING OF ALL THAT WE HAVE TO BE GRATEFUL FOR.

THANKSGIVING BEING HERE ALSO SHOWS US THAT THE END OF THE YEAR IS COMING. AND IT’S TIME TO REFLECT ON WHAT WE WANT NEXT YEAR TO BE. WHAT MISTAKES WE MADE WHAT WE WANT TO DO IN THE FUTURE. THAT’S OFTEN DRIVEN BY BAD FEELINGS WE HAVE IN THE PAST.

THE LAST TIME WE WERE IN THIS STADIUM WE PLAYED ARGUABLY THE BEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM OF ALL TIME. AND WE GOT OUR ASSES KICKED. AND YOUNG FRESHMAN LIKE DEMARVIN LEAL, KENYON GREEN, AINIAS SMITH, AND ISAIAH SPILLER GOT YET ANOTHER TASTE OF WHAT ELITE COLLEGE FOOTBALL LOOKED LIKE. AS 18 YEAR OLDS THEY WALKED OUT OF THAT STADIUM DEJECTED.

THOSE GUYS ARE NOW BACK IN THAT SAME PLACE. THEY’RE ALL JUNIORS SOME OF WHOM, A YEAR FROM NOW, WILL LIKELY BE ON AN NFL ROSTER—MAYBE EVEN STARTING. BUT AS I MENTIONED THANKSGIVING IS THE OPPORTUNITY TO ATONE FOR THE PAST AND MOVE TO THE FUTURE. THERE’S AN OPPORTUNITY FOR THOSE FOUR GUYS TO FEEL BETTER ABOUT WALKING OFF THAT FIELD.

AND IN DOING SO THEY HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO SHOW THE YOUNG SUPERSTARS LIKE ANTONIO JOHNSON, DEVON ACHANE, EDGERRIN COOPER, MOOSE...WHAT THE FUTURE IS SUPPOSED TO LOOK LIKE.

I DONT CARE WHAT LSU’S RECORD IS. THEY’RE STILL LSU. THEY ARE PLAYING FOR A BOWL AND FOR THE PRIDE OF THEIR CAJUN COACH. THIS GAME WILL BE A FISTFIGHT ALL THE WAY THROUGH. THEY AINT HEARD NO BELL. SO IT’S TIME TO COME OUT SWINGING.

One last game.

One last opportunity.

One last ride TOGETHER. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/bKa3N7iB7m — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 27, 2021

ONE LAST GAME

ONE LAST OPPORTUNITY

ONE LAST TIME IN THIS REGULAR SEASON TO DO WHAT WE KNOW WE ARE CAPABLE OF DOING.

TIME TO GET THIS DONE AGS. TIME TO KNUCKLE UP AND HIT SOMEONE IN THE DADGUM MOUTH.

TIME TO

BEAT THE

EVERLIVING

EVERLOVING

COMPOUND

COMPLEX

FIGHTIN TEXAS AGGIE CLASS OF 2001 HELL OUTTA

LSU