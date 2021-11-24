Elsewhere in the SEC: Rivalry Week!

Somehow we’ve already reached the end of another college football regular season. Feels like it went by even faster than usual. But one of the blessings that the college football gods bestow upon us is Rivalry Week, saving some of the best (and most heated) games of the year for last. Obviously we’ll all be watching Texas A&M beat the hell outta LSU, and there’s plenty to watch throughout the country (Michigan/Ohio State and Bedlam being chief among them), but let’s focus solely on the SEC and which non-A&M games should provide the most bang for your game-watching buck.

Thursday, Nov. 25

The Egg Bowl is almost always entertaining, and is a fantastic way to close out your Thanksgiving Day festivities. It’s especially notable that despite Ole Miss being a top 10 team, they actually enter this game as road dogs. I have no idea what that means from a betting perspective, but I’m excited to find out. Certainly it stings that the Aggies lost to both of these teams, but it’s also worth mentioning that if Ole Miss loses, and the Ags beat LSU, it wouldn’t be shocking if A&M jumps Ole Miss in the rankings next week.

Friday, Nov. 26

2:30 p.m., CBS

LINE: Hogs -14.5

Another day, another SEC trophy game. Certainly it looks good for the conference to have Arkansas be ranked, so I think most will be rooting for them in this game, and after the way they gave Alabama all they could handle last week, it’s not surprising to see them be a two-touchdown favorite over Mizzou. Overall it’s been an incredible season for Sam Pittman and the Hogs, and getting to eight wins would be a monumental accomplishment.

Saturday, Nov. 27

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

11 a.m., ABC

LINE: Dawgs -35.5

Oh poor Georgia Tech. This game has had it’s moments of the years, but this will not be one of those moments. GT appears to be yet another sacrificial lamb on Georgia’s way to the SEC Championship Game, and likely the College Football Playoff. You’ll have better 11 a.m. options. Speaking of which...

Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

11 a.m., ESPN

LINE: Gators -2.5

Sure Dan Mullen is already gone and both teams have had disappointing seasons, but this is a bitter rivalry that sees BOTH teams needing a win in order to reach bowl eligibility. Neither team may be particularly good, but the potential entertainment value on this one is off the charts. The winner at least gets SOMETHING to hang their hat on this season, while the loser cements their losing record by losing to a team their fans hate.

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers

2:30 p.m., CBS

LINE: Tide -19.5

Remember when we were all sure that the Ags were gonna run the table and Auburn was gonna pull off the upset in the Iron Bowl in order for A&M to win the SEC West? My how things have changed. As it stands, A&M can finish no better than third in the division, and a now Bo Nix-less Auburn is riding a three-game losing streak. Sure, it’s the Iron Bowl at Jordan Hare, so crazy things can happen, but it sure feels like momentum has swung back Bama’s way. If anything, Aggie fans should probably be rooting for Alabama to win this game, then beat Georgia so that both teams get into the College Football Playoff, as two SEC teams in the Playoff would bump every other SEC team up one spot in the bowl pecking order.

Vanderbilt Commodores at Tennessee Volunteers

2:45 p.m., SEC Network

LINE: Vols -31.5

Does anyone outside of the state of Tennessee care about this game? No, OK cool.

No. 23 Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

6:30 p.m., SEC Network

LINE: Tigers -11.5

Clemson started out the year terribly, but is on a four-game win streak and still somehow has a chance at making the ACC Championship Game and getting to 10 wins on the season. But while they’re a double-digit favorite, I think the Gamecocks could make this a game. They’ve seemed to figure some things out over the last several weeks, and I’m sure they’re eager to end the six-game skid they have against the Tigers. Williams-Brice should be rocking for this one.

Kentucky Wildcats at Louisville Cardinals

6:30 p.m., ESPN2

LINE: Louisville -3

Does anyone outside of the state of Kentucky care about this game? No, OK cool.

