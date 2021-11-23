Aggies move up in latest Playoff rankings

It’s a small change, but Texas A&M did move up one spot in tonight’s College Football Playoff rankings, going from No. 16 to No. 15 following their 52-3 drubbing of Prairie View A&M on Saturday. This is one spot lower than where the Aggies were in the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Here are the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through November 20 and as we head into rivalry week



Where does your team rank?



pic.twitter.com/MI4b9oUkc4 — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 24, 2021

While a New Year’s Six bowl is likely out of the question, it’s not outside of the realm of possibility that the Ags could slip back into the top ten if they can close out the season with a win over LSU and a win in a bowl game (and get some teams in front of them to lose along the way. It may feel like a consolation prize compared to what some expected from this team going into the season, but it’s still a significant accomplishment, and would be the first time A&M had finished in the top 10 two years in a row since 1993-94.