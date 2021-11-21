Aggies move up in latest polls

The outcome of Texas A&M’s game on Saturday against Prairie View A&M was never in doubt, with the Aggies jumping out to a quick 21-0 lead and never looking back en route to a 52-3 blowout. As expected as it may have been, they were rewarded in the rankings, moving up two spots in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll, landing at No. 14 in each.

Obviously the College Football Playoff rankings, which come out Tuesday evening, are what matter most, but these rankings normally aren’t too far off from those. And while A&M’s hopes for a Playoff spot, or even a New Year’s Six Bowl, were dashed eight days ago in Oxford, they still have a chance to play in a bowl on New Year’s Day and finish in the top 10 in the final rankings two years in a row for the first time since 1994. Especially as the Aggies look to put the finishing touches on perhaps the best recruiting class in program history, that top 10 finish matters, and it all starts by getting a win this Saturday in Baton Rouge against LSU, something they also haven’t done since 1994.

Let’s finish this season right, Ags.