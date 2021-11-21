OPENING LINES: SEC Week 13

It’s hard to believe the college football regular season is almost over already, but here we are, entering into Thanksgiving week, AKA, Rivalry Week. That means a slew of juicy, hate-fueled matchups across college football, and the SEC is no exception. Opening lines* (according to DraftKings Sportsbook) for the Week 13 slate of games has been released, and contains few surprises.
- No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies at LSU Tigers: Ags by 6
- 12 Ole Miss Rebels at 25 Mississippi St. Bulldogs: Bulldogs by 1
- Missouri Tigers at No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks: Hogs by 15
- No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Dawgs by 35
- Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators: Gators by 1
- No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers: Tide by 19
- Vanderbilt Commodores at Tennessee Volunteers: Vols by 31
- Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks: Tigers by 12.5
- Kentucky Wildcats at Louisville Cardinals: Cards by 1
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
