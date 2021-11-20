HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

Normally these articles are a bit of a “check the box” exercise, because surely everyone knows what channel the Texas A&M game is on, right? Well not so much this week, as the game against Prairie View isn’t on traditional broadcast TV. So make sure you figure out your streaming options in advance so you don’t miss A&M’s home finale of the 2021 season.

HOW TO WATCH:

No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

11 a.m. CST, Kyle Field (College Station, TV)

TV: N/A

N/A Streaming:

SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network subscribers and accessible with your TV provider credentials (YouTube TV, DirecTV, AT&T UVerse, Comcast, etc.). It can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices (such as Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, etc.) or via watchespn.com. ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that requires a subscription ($$) separate from your TV provider credentials (YouTube TV, DirecTV, AT&T UVerse, Comcast, etc.). It can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices (such as Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, etc.) or via watchespn.com. If you do not have TV provider credentials you can sign up for ESPN+ here.

