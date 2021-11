ALL CAPS PREVIEW-PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

THIS IS GOING TO SOUND WEIRD BUT MOST OF WHAT I TYPE SOUNDS WEIRD ANYWAYS. WHEN YOU FOLLOW RECRUITING YOU FEEL A CERTAIN LEVEL OF KINSHIP WITH EACH PLAYER. IT MAKES YOU FEEL CLOSER TO THE TEAM AND CLOSER TO THE DEPTH CHART BECAUSE YOU’VE FOLLOWED THESE PLAYERS OFTEN FROM THEIR JUNIOR YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL TO THEIR LAST DAYS IN COLLEGE.

AND NOW WE’VE GOT THE LAST HOME GAME OF THE YEAR AND THE LAST TIME AT KYLE FIELD FOR A LOT OF PLAYERS. AND WHETHER THEY’RE A 4 YEAR STARTER, NFL DRAFT PICK, OR WALK-ON—EACH AND EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM PLAYED A KEY ROLE IN MAKING THIS PROGRAM WHAT IT IS TODAY. EACH AND EVERY SINGLE ONE PLAYED A KEY ROLE IN CREATING THE CULTURE OF AGGIE FOOTBALL UNDER JIMBO FISHER.

THE OLDER YOU GET THE MORE TIME SEEMS TO SPEED UP—AND THAT MAKES SENSE BECAUSE FOR ME 3 YEARS IS 1/14 OF MY AGE (ROUGHLY, I DON'T TURN 42 UNTIL NEXT YEAR) BUT FOR A GUY LIKE SPILLER IT’S 1/7 OF HIS. SO WHEN I SIT HERE AND LISTEN TO ITS SO HARD TO SAY GOODBYE TO YESTERDAY BY BOYS TO ME AND LOOK AT SPILLERS BABYFACE AS A FRESHMAN AND THEN LOOK AT HIM NOW WITH...WELL, THAT SAME BABYFACE BUT MUCH MORE GROWN-UP LOOKING I CAN'T HELP BUT WONDER WHERE THE TIME WENT.

THINK ABOUT IT. DUDES LIKE LEON, DEMARVIN, KENYON, SPILLER, JAYDEN PEEVY, SETH SMALL, TYREE, JALEN, HEZ, CLEMONS, TYREE, HANSFORD, CARPER...ALL PLAYING THEIR LAST GAMES AT KYLE FIELD. AFTER FOUR YEARS OF BLOOD SWEAT AND TEARS.

SENIOR DAY IS AN EMOTIONAL DAY...BUT IT’S A GREAT ONE TO BE ABLE TO CELEBRATE A GROUP OF GUYS WHO GAVE EVERYTHING TO THIS PROGRAM FOR NOW AND FOR THE FUTURE.

SO THE MOTIVATION FOR THIS GAME IS EASY. SEND THEM OFF RIGHT. SEND THEM OFF ON A HIGH NOTE. SEND THEM OFF IN A WAY THAT NOT ONLY DO THEY GET TO MAKE BIG PLAYS ON THE FIELD, BUT THEY GET TO GO OFF TO A STANDING OVATION AND...THEY GET TO SEE THE NEXT GENERATION OF FOLKS TAKE OVER. LET ISAIAH SEE LJ JOHNSON TAKE THE BALL AND RUMBLE DOWN THE FIELD. LET BIG MARV LOOK AT SHEMAR TURNER KICKING ASS. LET LEON SIT BACK AND WATCH JARDIN GILBERT LAY A LICK ON SOMEONE.

LET THEM SEE THE LEGACY OF THEIR WORK SHOW UP ON THE FIELD BECAUSE, WITHOUT EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THE GUYS PLAYING THEIR LAST GAME AT KYLE FIELD, WE WOULDNT HAVE THESE NEW BADASSES READY TO TAKE OVER.

THIS GAME IS FOR THE GUYS WHO GAVE IT ALL AND LEFT EVERYTHING ON THE FIELD FOR THE MAROON AND WHITE—AND LEFT THIS PLACE FAR FAR FAR BETTER THAN WHERE THEY FOUND IT.

DO IT ONE LAST TIME FOR THE SENIORS AND THE GUYS PLAYING THEIR LAST GAME AT FIGHTIN TEXAS AGGIE KYLE FIELD

LETS GO OUT THERE AND BEAT THE

EVERLIVING

EVERLOVING

COMPOUND



COMPLEX

FIGHTIN TEXAS AGGIE CLASS OF 2001

HELL OUTTA

prairie view