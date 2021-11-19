Prairie View Playlist: A Storm is Coming

I just realized that the title of this week’s article is somewhat adjacent to some QAnon stuff. Hell, it’s all about those sweet, sweet clicks though right? So welcome, to all of you who stumbled into this article ready to read about completely rationale ideas about government, normal people who dress up with fur hats and more totally not bonkers shit.

Hooo, boy are y’all in for a treat. Cause we are talking about Historical Black Universities this week. Is that what you came to read, Karen? Is this what you were looking for when you took a break from your Facebook patriotic duties?

FTAB takes a back seat this week to the #1 division one band in the nation just south down Highway 6. It’s OK, to lose halftime this week, and I know it’s the reason we don’t play PVAMU every year. Gotta keep those 0’s in the loss column.

I love the stuff the Marching Storm does. It probably stems back from watching the Bayou classic (Grambling vs. Southern) on NBC back when I was a kid. They played the whole damn halftime show and it was incredible. But guess what? The Marching Storm is better. Like way better. Don’t believe me? Give it to ‘em Storm.

AHHHHHHHHHH!!!! I want this every minute of my life. The announcer, the Black Foxes, the Box, the brass and the drum majors. My God the drum majors. How fun would it be if just for this game the Ags and the Panthers switched drum majors. Old Ags brains would melt and I am here for it.

If you are at this game, enjoy every minute. I mean the football won’t be that great, but The Marching Storm is pure entertainment. The only way we compete is if FTAB plays Neck. (they won’t, but PVAMU does and it’s awesome)

Last home game of the season. It goes by too quick every year. Have fun, be safe and beat the hell outta prairie view.

