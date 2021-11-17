Elsewhere in the SEC: Week 12

Look I’m not gonna claim this is a good week of SEC football. There are only four conference games this Saturday, with six SEC teams playing their annual November cupcake game. But hey, it’s still college football. So take a minute to remember how starved you’ll be for this sports just two short months from now, and how much you’d give to watch even the worst of games just to feel alive again.

I won’t rank the games this week, because let’s be honest, they really aren’t worth ranking.

All betting lines* courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2:30 p.m., CBS

Line: Tide -20.5

What a difference a weeks makes. Last week I would’ve told you we’d be rooting vehemently for the Hogs to give Bama that second conference loss, but as it stands, the Hogs winning would now move them ahead of A&M in the conference standings (via the head-to-head tiebreaker). Roll Tide I guess? Gross.

3 p.m., SEC Network

Line: Gators -8.5

I realize Mizzou has had its share of struggles but man what has Florida done in recent weeks to merit being a road favorite? I’m not a betting man, and my football opinions are normally trash, but if neither of these things were true, I’d lay down some coin on the Tigers.

6 p.m., ESPN

Line: Tigers -7

A suddenly Bo Nix-less Auburn looks to stay above .500 in the SEC while the Gamecocks try to become bowl eligible.

6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Line: Rebels -36.5

Expect to see lots of academic rankings smack talk from Vandy fans this week. Normally I frown on that kind of thing when it comes to football trash talk, but look it’s all they have.

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

11 a.m., ESPN+

Line: NONE

New Mexico State Aggies at Kentucky Wildcats

11 a.m., SEC Network

Line: Wildcats -35.5

I’m not gonna say things are gonna go well for the Aggies here, but after just losing 59-3 at Alabama last week, the friendly confines of Kroger Stadium are likely a welcome sight. Also what monster gave them SEC road games in back-to-back weeks?

Tennessee State Tigers at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

11 a.m., ESPN+

Line: NONE

Mississippi State looks to get back above .500 against the state of Tennessee (good Vandy win but seriously how did this team lose to Memphis?).

South Alabama Jaguars at Tennessee Volunteers

6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Line: Vols -28.5

The only way Tennessee will beat someone from Alabama anytime soon.

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at LSU Tigers

8 p.m., ESPN2

Line: Tigers -28.5

Oh so LSU is gonna come into the A&M game needing just one more win to become bowl-eligible and gets a “win one for the gipper” night game in Death Valley against the Aggies?

