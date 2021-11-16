Aggies fall to No. 16 in Playoff rankings

The newest batch of College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night, and to nobody’s surprise, Texas A&M saw a big drop following their 29-19 loss at Ole Miss, falling five spots from No. 11 to No. 16.

The Aggies will look to rebound and finish their season on a high note beginning Saturday at home against Prairie View A&M before traveling to Baton Rouge to finish out the regular season vs. LSU. While a New Year’s Six Bowl now appears out of reach, A&M is still in play to play in a major bowl game and close out the year on a high note.