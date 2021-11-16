It’s been less than 24 hours since Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher shot down persistent rumors about his interest in the LSU Tigers coaching vacancy by saying he’d be “the dumbest human being on earth” to recruit all of these players to A&M only to leave and play against them. That stance was confirmed in a big way on Tuesday morning as four-star running back Le’Veon Moss, the highest-rated running back in the state of Louisiana, committed to the Aggies.

There are higher rated recruits in the Aggies’ 2022 recruiting class, but few of them are more impressive “gets” than this one for Jimbo Fisher and his staff. As the top RB in Louisiana, and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state, Moss is the type of player that is normally all but guaranteed to end up in Baton Rouge. And when players do leave, it’s usually for the Alabamas, Georgias and Clemsons of the world, not Texas A&M. Add in the fact that the Ags are also in the mix for five-star Louisiana safety Jacoby Mathews, a former LSU commit and the No. 2 player in the state, and it shows you what a dramatic shift we’re seeing in A&M’s recruiting prowess (which was already improved since Jimbo Fisher came to town).

The Aggies now have 18 commits in the 2022 class, eight of which are rated among the top 100 in the country, and is rated as the No. 3 recruiting class in the country. With the Aggies still in the mix for several more five star players like WR Evan Stewart, DL Shemar Stewart, LB Harold Perkins and S Jacoby Mathews, as well as other top 100 players like DE Enai White, DL Anthony Lucas and OT Kam Dewberry, they have a legitimate shot at landing the No. 1 class in the country. That would be a first for the Aggies, and really even being in contention for No. 1 is something that’s never happened before. It’s a testament to the program Fisher is building in College Station, which stands to be a true SEC contender in the years to come.

Le’Veon Moss Highlights