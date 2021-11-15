First Glance: Prairie View A&M Panthers

What You Need to Know:
- The Aggies fell to #16 after Saturday’s disappointing loss in Oxford.
- Prairie View A&M is 7-2 overall and in first place in the SWAC West.
Betting Lines:
- If you’re betting on this game, you don’t need me.
Historical Notes:
- The Aggies and Panthers last squared off in 2016, when A&M won 67-0.
- Famous PVAMU alumni include Megan Thee Stallion and Lt. General Julius W. Becton, Jr. Give us some more down in the comments.
- Prairie View A&M does not have live mascots.
What To Watch For:
- HIDDEN YARDAGE. The Panthers are tops in their conference in defensive touchdowns and interception return yards. Not sure why I’m mentioning that right now at this point in time.
- MORE INTANGIBLES. PVAMU is also the least-penalized team in the SWAC as well as the most efficient field goal-kicking team. Takin’ care of business.
- RUNNING THE DANG BALL?- What if we just...gave the football to one of our gamebreaking running backs when the game was on the line?
Media Blitz:
- Venue: Kyle Field
- Game Time: 11:00 am Saturday
- Station: ESPN+, SECN+, basically any of the pluses, don’t forget to frantically search for the station at 10:55 when GameDay is wrapping up.
Weather:
- Partly cloudy with a high around 70. Beautiful.
