HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M at Ole Miss

Nobody thought we’d be here five weeks ago, but your Texas A&M Aggies are 7-2 overall, 4-2 in SEC play, and steadily climbing the College Football Playoff rankings (currently sitting at No. 11). A&M has another opportunity to impress the Playoff committee today as they play their second true road game of the year, this time in Oxford against the Ole Miss Rebels. With a win in this game, A&M would almost certainly move into the top 10 nationally, and also position themselves to potentially win the SEC West if either Arkansas or Auburn is able to beat Alabama in the coming weeks.

HOW TO WATCH:

No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies (-2.5) at No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels

6 p.m. CT, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, MS)

Betting line courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

#BTHOolemiss