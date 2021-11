ALL CAPS PREVIEW-OLE MISS

IF YOU WATCHED THE PULSE THIS WEEKEND YOU HEARD JIMBO DROP THAT LINE OF IT’S NOT THE SKILL ITS THE WILL. THROW THAT IN WITH REMEMBER NOVEMBER AND LOVE IS THE REASON FOR THE FIGHT...ALL THESE THINGS THAT IN ANY OTHER SITUATION WOULD SEEM LIKE PLATITITUDES OR EMPTY WORDS THAT DONT MEAN ANYTHING TO ON FIELD PLAY.

BUT LIKE WE’RE SEEING THE DIRECT DAMN OPPOSITE WITH THIS TEAM. I KNOW WE’VE ALL SEEN THIS VIDEO FROM LAST WEEK OF OUR BOY ACHANE HEARTBROKEN AFTER HE HAD THAT LATE FUMBLE.

THAT RIGHT THERE MEANS THAT THESE SAYINGS THAT JIMBO POPS UP WITH ARENT EMPTY THINGS AND THEY’RE NOT MOTIVATIONAL STATEMENTS. THEY’RE GENUINE DESCRIPTORS OF THE CULTURE THAT HAS BEEN CREATED. IT’S ALREADY IN PLACE. YOU’VE GOT A TEAM THAT LOVES FIGHTS AND BELIEVES IN EACH OTHER. AND IT SHOWS UP ON THE FIELD EVERY SINGLE DAMN WEEKEND.

JUST LOOK AT THAT VIDEO. IT AINT ABOUT PLAYING FOR THE SCOREBOARD IT’S ABOUT PLAYING FOR YOUR TEAMMATE PICKING THEM UP AND KNOWING THAT THEY’D DO THE SAME FOR YOU.

THAT’S CULTURE. AND IT DIDNT HAPPEN JUST THROUGH WINNING. IT’S EASY TO BE ALL LOVEY DOVEY WHEN SHIT IS GOING WELL. THIS HAPPENED WHEN WE HIT ROCK BOTTOM. THIS SHIT HAPPENED WHEN WE DROPPED 2 AND THEN CAME BACK TO BEAT BAMA.

AND LET’S TALK ABOUT OUR QB BEING ANOTHER REPRESENTATIVE OF THE CULTURE. LOVE IS THE REASON FOR THE DAMN FIGHT AND LOVE IS THE ONLY MFING THING THAT MAKES YOU GET YOUR SHOULDER POP BACK INTO PLACE THEN HOP BACK OUT THERE. LOVE IS THE DAMN REASON HE PUT HIS SHOULDER DOWN TO TRY AND RUN OVER AN SEC DB. LOVE MAKES YOU DO STUPID THINGS.

IT’S THIS CULTURE THAT GIVES ME CONFIDENCE ABOUT THIS WEEKEND. OLE MISS IS A VERY GOOD TEAM. AND THIS WONT BE EASY. BUT WE ARE PLAYING AT ABOUT AS HIGH OF A LEVEL AS IVE SEEN AND A&M TEAM PLAY AND ID TAKE US ON THE FIELD EVERY DAMN DAY OF THE WEEK. REMEMBER NOVEMBER. EVERY WEEK IS AN ELIMINATION GAME. THE GAME IS ON THE DAMN LINE WITH EVERY SINGLE PLAY. OUR TEAM BELIEVES THAT AS MUCH AS THEY BELIEVE IN EACH OTHER.

GO TIME YALL. ONE MORE OPPORTUNITY TO PUT OUR CULTURE ON THE DAMN FIELD. ONE MORE OPPORTUNITY FOR US TO SEE THESE GUYS GO TO WORK AND DO WHAT THEY ARE TRAINED TO DO.

LETS MFING DO THIS.

BEAT THE

EVERLIVING

EVERLOVING

COMPOUND

COMPLEX

FIGHTIN TEXAS AGGIE CLASS OF 2001 HELL OUTTA

ole miss