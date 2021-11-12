Aggie Hoops Takes on Abilene Christian Tonight

Tonight, the Aggies continue their season opening basketball blitz of 4 games in 8 days, welcoming the Abilene Christian Wildcats to Reed Arena for a 7:00 PM tip. While casual basketball fans may see this as another non-conference cupcake payoff game against a small in-state school, I urge you to think back to March of this year when the Wildcats made their presence in the NCAA tournament known.

While head coach Joe Golding left ACU to take the reigns at UTEP, he was succeeded by his former associate head coach, Brette Tanner. Tanner will look to provide some continuity of leadership for a squad that returns of 10 players from last year’s Southland Conference championship team.

After winning their season opener against North Florida by 18 points on Wednesday, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Aggies as a 10-point favorite* for the match-up tonight. The Ags have only faced Abilene Christian once before on the hardwood, picking up a 91-74 victory in December of 1970.

* - Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The Wildcats opened their season on the road in Salt Lake City with a 70-56 loss against the Utah Utes. ACU cut the Utes lead to just 3 points 4:00 into the second half, but Utah pulled away late.

The Aggies will again turn to Devin Johnson on the bench as Buzz Williams serves the second of his two-game suspension imposed by the NCAA for impermissible contact and unauthorized off-campus practice violations from last season.

Texas A&M will return to the court on Sunday afternoon for a 2:00 match-up with the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders. TAMU-CC last visited Reed Arena in December 2019. Then first-year head coach Buzz Williams picked up his fourth win of that season beating the Islander 63-60.