Podcast: Roasting the Boston College cancellation + Oregon State Preview

The guys recap the only game in a bizarre mid-season drought (Northwestern State) before talking about the Isiah Jasey transfer, the rumblings of an Admon Gilder return, and the true motives that must have been at play in the ridiculous Boston College cancellation. Then Joe Londergan from SBNation site Building The Damn joins to talk about the game against Oregon State and graciously agrees to not get either of our two (wait, we only have two?!) scholarship big men in foul trouble.

Can we (gulp) improve to 1-3 in games played in the frigid northwest?

Joe Londergan from SBNation Oregon State site Building The Damn

