LB Richard Moore transferring from Texas A&M

The 2017 season is a critical one for Texas A&M, and for the second time in the past week, a defensive player has announced their plans to transfer. We learned on Wednesday that senior defensive tackle Reggie Chevis will graduate in May and transfer to Houston, and on Friday evening junior linebacker Richard Moore tweeted his intentions to depart Aggieland as well.

Moore, a three-star 2015 recruit from Cedar Hill, saw his role increase throughout his freshman season, only to see that script flipped during his sophomore campaign. Though he played in 11 games in 2016, compared to only 8 in 2015, his tackles and tackles for loss totals both decreased. The emergence of Tyrel Dodson and Dwaine Thomas, along with the continued play of Otaro Alaka, the arrival of freshman Anthony Hines and Justin Dunning’s transition from safety to linebacker, meant Moore’s playing time would have likely decreased in his junior season.

Moore chose Texas A&M over Baylor coming out of high school, and now that his high school coach, Joey McGuire, is on Matt Rhule’s staff in Waco, Baylor would seem to be the prohibitive favorite to land his services.